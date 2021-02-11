PTAB Grills Mylan And Merck In Diabetes Drug IP Battle

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Mylan and Merck & Co. Inc. faced tough questions from a Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge Thursday in Mylan's bid to knock out a patent on Merck's blockbuster diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet, a case that could have implications for an ongoing multidistrict litigation fight. The showdown took place during a remote hearing, with Administrative Patent Judge Timothy G. Majors first pressing Mylan over one of its invalidity arguments that a 2003 international patent application anticipates Merck's patent. Mylan is one of more than a dozen generic-drug maker defendants in multidistrict litigation trying to fight Merck's allegations that...

