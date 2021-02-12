Amazon, Ferragamo Squeeze Alleged Belt Counterfeiters

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 9:45 PM EST) -- Amazon and Italian luxury goods company Salvatore Ferragamo jointly filed two lawsuits Thursday in Washington federal court against several individuals and entities that are mainly based in China for allegedly selling counterfeit Ferragamo belts through the online retailer's store. The two complaints allege that four individuals and three entities infringed Ferragamo's intellectual property and undertook purposeful methods to evade Amazon's brand protection algorithm and dupe Amazon shoppers into believing the belts were authentic. The two complaints, both filed in the district that includes Amazon's Seattle headquarters, use identical language in parts and bring the same causes of action against the defendants....

