Shoe Insert Co. Accuses Rival Of Bad-Mouthing It In Emails

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- Chiropractic shoe insert company BioPods has asked an Illinois federal court to block a rival company from disparaging it to customers, saying the rival has been pushing a false narrative that its orthotics are based on a stolen design. BioPods, based in Lake Forest, Illinois, filed suit Thursday against Lance Todd and his Canada-based companies, Future Image Holdings Corp. and Barefoot Science Products, accusing them of telling customers that BioPods stole the design of an orthotic insert and that a company consultant has a "sociopathic personality." Todd had a bitter business fallout with that consultant, with whom he has been embroiled...

