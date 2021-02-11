Del. Judge Nixes Carter Page Yahoo, HuffPost Defamation Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 10:57 PM EST) -- Onetime Trump administration adviser Carter Page lost a defamation suit Thursday in Delaware's Superior Court targeting Yahoo News and HuffPost over articles mentioning him in connection with a federal probe of former President Donald Trump's pre-election contacts with figures in Russia. Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz ruled that the articles, one written by Michael Isikoff in September 2016 and 10 others by HuffPost writers or contributors, were either true or protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The articles, published by affiliates of Oath Inc., all focused on portions of the "Steele dossier" probe of alleged ties and...

