Texas Says DC Circ. Wrong Venue For Clean Air Act Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 11:10 PM EST) -- Texas wants the D.C. Circuit to throw out a challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's approval of a state emissions implementation plan, saying such a fight belongs in the Fifth Circuit, which has already reviewed and upheld challenged provisions of the plan. The state said Thursday the D.C. Circuit is the wrong forum for the dispute, arguing that the case involves a very narrow set of allowances from the EPA in its state Clean Air Act implementation plan that only apply to the Lone Star State. Those provisions allow industrial polluters to use affirmative defenses to avoid civil liability for...

