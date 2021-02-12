Austrian Finance Minister Denies Bribery Allegation

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 12:43 PM EST) -- Austria's finance minister has denied bribery allegations linked to a major gaming company's foreign taxes, the minister's office said Friday following the announcement that he is a suspect in the case. Finance Minister Gernot Blümel acknowledged the allegations in a statement provided to Law360 and added that he expects the case to be resolved quickly. His office also issued a signed sworn statement saying neither he nor the Vienna branch of his People's Party had taken donations from the gaming company, which his office identified as Novomatic. An announcement Thursday from Austria's prosecutor for economic crimes and corruption didn't identify Novomatic...

