Keys To Carbon Neutral Oil And LNG Transactions: Part 1

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- In the dynamic world of oil and liquefied natural gas trading, one of the hottest new products is the carbon neutral transaction. Such transactions are designed to make oil and LNG more environmentally competitive with renewable energy, in response to environmental, social and corporate governance pressures, climate change and the decarbonization megatrend Carbon neutral oil and carbon neutral LNG provide for the offset of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with a defined set of oil or LNG activities. A carbon neutral oil or LNG transaction is effected through terms in the underlying transaction documents that govern the sourcing, purchase and retirement...

