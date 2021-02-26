Keys To Carbon Neutral Oil And LNG Transactions: Part 2

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- In the dynamic world of oil and liquefied natural gas trading, carbon neutral transactions are a new type of product designed to make oil and LNG more environmentally competitive with renewable energy. A carbon neutral oil or LNG transaction is effected through terms in the underlying transaction documents that govern the sourcing, purchase and retirement of carbon credits as offset units, or COUs. The first part of this two-part article examined the incremental cost, allocation and documentation of COUs, the importance of carbon trading regulations, and the need for care in advertising and marketing carbon neutral oil and LNG products. This installment considers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS