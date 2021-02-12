Greenberg Traurig Taps Dentons Atty For NY Bankruptcy Work

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 2:15 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP hired a longtime Dentons attorney to chair its New York restructuring and bankruptcy practice, the firm announced Thursday. Thirteen-year Dentons veteran Oscar Pinkas will emphasize his experience with mergers and acquisitions and equity, as well as debt financing transactions, in his new role at Greenberg Traurig, the firm said. Pinkas said leaving Dentons after more than a decade "was not a decision I made lightly." "Ultimately, it was GT's skill, depth and breadth of the restructuring and bankruptcy, private equity, corporate and finance practices that attracted me to the firm," Pinkas told Law360 Pulse. "I am excited by...

