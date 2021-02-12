UK Top Court Opens Floodgates On Overseas Mass Tort Suits

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 7:16 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court put British-domiciled businesses on notice that oversight failures in their worldwide operations could come back to haunt them in a landmark ruling Friday that Shell may be on the hook for oil pollution in Nigeria, attorneys say. By overturning two lower court decisions that Royal Dutch Shell could not be held liable for negligence in the English courts, the Supreme Court sent a tremor through the business community by ruling that the case may proceed. The case reaffirms the top court's previous findings that parent companies' oversight of their subsidiaries' policies in other countries may mean they owe...

