Power Cos. Back FERC Approval Of Electricity Auction

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission properly concluded that market manipulation did not taint the results of a wholesale electricity auction conducted by regional grid operator Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator, independent power producers told the D.C. Circuit Thursday. Consumer advocate Public Citizen claims FERC wrongly brushed aside allegations of market manipulation by Dynegy Inc. in approving results of a MISO 2015-2016 capacity auction, in which power producers submit bids for meeting future electricity demand. But Dynegy's parent, Vistra Energy Corp., told the D.C. Circuit that Public Citizen provided no evidence to support its argument that the auction results produced unjust and unreasonably...

