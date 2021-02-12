Davis Polk, White & Case Steer SPAC Union For $2.4B Fintech

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- MoneyLion, working with Davis Polk, unveiled plans Friday to go public and form a $2.4 billion mobile banking platform through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, guided by White & Case. Venture capital-backed digital financial platform MoneyLion Inc. said in a news release that as part of the next step in its mission to "rewire a broken banking system," it will pass down its name to Fusion Acquisition Corp., which will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange. "We are using transformative technology to bring the private banking experience to everyone — in a single app,"...

