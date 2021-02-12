UK Takeover Panel Sets Auction For $5B Security Services Co.

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- The U.K.'s regulatory panel responsible for mergers and acquisitions said Friday that Allied Universal and GardaWorld will have the chance to go mano-a-mano in an auction for British private security firm G4S that could value the company at £3.8 billion (nearly $5.1 billion) or more. The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers, which is based in London and oversees deals involving U.K.-traded companies, said in a Friday statement that if a final agreement for G4S with one of the suitors isn't reached in the next two weeks, the prospective buyers will be able to make competing offers for G4S PLC from Feb....

