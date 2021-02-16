Cost-Focused Contract Limits May Drive Bid Protest Spike

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- A new rule clamping down on federal agencies' use of price-focused contracts may prompt fresh bid protests, with uncertainty over definitions and other restrictions that could be interpreted in multiple ways. The new Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council rule, which went into effect Tuesday, discourages federal civilian agencies from using the lowest price, technically acceptable, or LPTA, model for certain types of complex acquisitions. LPTA deals make price the only distinguishing factor between bids as long as bidders meet a certain minimum technical standard, unlike best value deals where agencies may pay more for superior services by weighing cost against technical factors,...

