Ex-Cred CFO Declares Bankruptcy After $8M Turnover Order

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- The former chief financial officer of bankrupt cryptocurrency investment firm Cred Inc. filed a Chapter 11 case of his own, just days after a Delaware judge ordered him to turn over $8 million in Bitcoin and cash belonging to the debtor. James Alexander filed a Chapter 11 petition this past week in the Central District of California after U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey days earlier ordered him to turn over cryptocurrency and cash that belonged to Cred and that he had previously been enjoined from selling or transferring in any way. Alexander's petition lists his liabilities at between $1 million...

