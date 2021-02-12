Ga. Supreme Court Chief To Leave Court In July

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 12:13 PM EST) -- The chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court announced Friday he will be leaving the court at the start of July and is now searching for what he'll do next. Chief Justice Harold D. Melton said the move comes down to timing. His three children will all be attending college in the fall and the end of July marks his 30th year working in state government. He has been with the state's highest court for 16 years and served as chief justice since late August 2018. "Now is the best time for me to explore opportunities for the next season of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS