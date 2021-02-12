FTC Wants Info About Bass Pro, Sportsman's Warehouse Deal

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has requested more information about plans from the owner of Bass Pro Shops to purchase Sportsman's Warehouse in a deal valuing the outdoor specialty retailer at around $785 million. The companies first reported the deal to the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice in early January and received requests from the commission for more information about a month later, according to a filing made by Sportsman's Warehouse with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "Assuming the company and parent receive the required clearance … and each of the other conditions to the consummation of the merger...

