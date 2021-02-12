Chicago's Mercy Hospital Gets Nod On $5M Ch. 11 Financing

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois bankruptcy judge granted interim approval on Friday for $5 million in post-petition financing for Chicago's Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, after attorneys for the debtor said the money was critical to its plan to shut down the facility. During a virtual first-day hearing, Mercy Hospital attorney Matthew Stockl of Foley & Lardner LLP said that immediate access to a portion of a $30 million debtor-in-possession facility would help the debtor navigate the first few weeks of its Chapter 11 case. The financing is coming from parent company Trinity Healthcare Corporation, which provided the money through a shared services agreement...

