Calif. Court Asked For Redo In SF Supermajority Tax Row

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:16 PM EST) -- A California appeals court should reconsider its decision last month affirming that a San Francisco tax measure brought by the public needed only a simple majority of voters to pass in 2018, a right-leaning California tax group said. Attorneys for the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and several other associations filed the petition for rehearing Thursday. They argue the court's decision last month didn't consider arguments it says distinguishes its current case from a similar one decided in June, City and County of San Francisco v. All Persons Interested in the Matter of Proposition C. In All Persons, a state Court of...

