Call Center Workers Say QVC Shorted Them For Login Time

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- Call center employees for shop-at-home network QVC claimed the company shorted them pay for time spent logging in and out at the beginning and end of their shifts, according to a proposed class and collective action lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Lanitra Adams, seeking to represent other QVC call center and remote work employees, claimed in her lawsuit that workers often spent 10 to 20 minutes before their shifts getting connected and logged in to various computer, software and phone systems they needed for work, and another 10 to 15 minutes at the end of each shift logging out....

