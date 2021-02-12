NLRB Invites Briefs On Uniform Policy Precedent

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's Republican majority on Friday asked for outside views on whether the board should rework its decade-old precedent for evaluating the legality of employee uniform policies that restrict workers from wearing union clothing. In a 3-1 vote that split along the NLRB's partisan makeup, the board put out a call for briefs in a dispute between Tesla Inc. and the United Auto Workers over an organizing effort at a Tesla plant in Fremont, California. In 2019, an administrative law judge ruled Tesla violated the National Labor Relations Act by, among other things, barring its production workers from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS