Ex-Jones Day Attys Can Add Retaliation Claims To Case

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- Two married former Jones Day associates suing the firm over its family leave policy can beef up their case with retaliation claims based on a public statement the firm made about them two years ago, which the couple called "highly personal and malicious."

Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff convinced a D.C. federal judge Thursday to let them add a trio of retaliation claims based on the statement to their nearly two-year-old lawsuit where they claimed the firm's parental leave policy discriminates against fathers.

Jones Day's statement — which is still up on the firm's site and social media pages — took shots at...

