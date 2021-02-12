Ex-Jones Day Attys Can Add Retaliation Claims To Case

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- Two married former Jones Day associates suing the firm over its family leave policy can beef up their case with retaliation claims based on a public statement the firm made about them two years ago, which the couple called "highly personal and malicious." Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff convinced a D.C. federal judge Thursday to let them add a trio of retaliation claims based on the statement to their nearly two-year-old lawsuit where they claimed the firm's parental leave policy discriminates against fathers. Jones Day's statement — which is still up on the firm's site and social media pages — took shots at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS