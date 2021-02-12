Judge Won't Decide Who Owns Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- A federal judge has added another chapter to a "bitter familial dispute" over the intellectual property of the late novelist Tom Clancy, resolving some issues but dodging one big question: Who owns the author's iconic Jack Ryan character? In a sprawling, 89-page decision issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander tried to unravel a complex dispute that pits the author's widow against a series of corporate entities partly owned by his first wife. Clancy died in 2013 after writing more than 17 novels that sold more than 100 million copies. His books were spun off into blockbuster films, popular video...

