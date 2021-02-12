EEOC Shelves Trump-Era Union Time, Wellness Program Regs

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suspended a set of Trump-era regulatory plans Friday affecting federal sector union officials and corporate wellness programs, citing a regulatory freeze President Joe Biden inked on day one of his presidency aimed at halting the prior administration's eleventh-hour rulemakings. In a notice posted to its website, the workplace bias watchdog said that because these measures were not finalized by Biden's inauguration, "these regulatory documents have been withdrawn from the Office of the Federal Register and removed from the EEOC's website." Biden has called on all executive department and agency heads to refrain from issuing or...

