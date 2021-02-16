FTC Sticks Glue Co. With Highest-Ever 'Made In USA' Payout

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based adhesives manufacturer has agreed to pay the Federal Trade Commission $1.2 million to settle claims that the company misleadingly labeled its products as "Made in USA," the largest-ever judgment for such a case. Along with the monetary payout, Chemence Inc., whose wares include Super Master Glue and Pink Gel Nail Glue, and the company's CEO James Cooke must notify customers of the settlement going back five years to October 2016, conform to new record-keeping requirements and provide compliance reports within 10 days of a request from the commission, according to a statement the FTC released Friday. "To settle the...

