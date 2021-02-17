Sportsbooks Could Use Derivatives Market, But Is It Betting?

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is considering a proposal to begin listing futures contracts based on the outcomes of NFL games for sale on an exchange open to sports betting operators and stadium owners and vendors, a move attorneys say is brought on by the financial risks from state-by-state legalization of sports betting. Futures market Eris Exchange LLC and a company called RSBIX are seeking to allow sportsbooks, vendors and stadium owners to purchase futures contracts based on the outcomes of NFL games, including money line winners, winners based on point spreads and even over-unders. But the CFTC is currently considering...

