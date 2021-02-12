AmEx Discloses Federal Probes Into Card Sales Practices

Law360 (February 12, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- American Express disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that a number of federal agencies including the U.S. Department of Justice, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are examining its sales practices for its consumer and small business credit cards. The New York-based card giant's annual report revealed that it received a grand jury subpoena in January from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York over its sales practices related to the cards. "We are cooperating with all of these inquiries and have continued to enhance our controls related to our...

