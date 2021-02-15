Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala Takes Helm Of WTO At Crucial Point

Law360 (February 15, 2021, 11:00 AM EST) -- Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed as director-general of the World Trade Organization on Monday, becoming the first woman and first African to lead the body, which has been weakened in recent years amid rising trade tensions. Okonjo-Iweala emerged as the consensus candidate in November, but her appointment was held up by the Trump administration as part of a broader effort to force changes in Geneva. The Biden administration reversed course and backed her candidacy earlier this month, fueling hopes that the WTO can get back on its feet with a new leader at the helm. "Our organization faces a...

