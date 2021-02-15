Employee Can't Claim Copyright For Software Created At Work

Law360, London (February 15, 2021, 5:59 PM GMT) -- A developer has lost his lawsuit claiming copyright ownership of software he wrote while working at a digital forensics company, as a judge ruled on Monday that the intellectual property rights belong to his former employer. Judge Richard Hacon said in his High Court decision that the developer, former British police officer Michael Penhallurick, was mainly required in his early months at MD5 Ltd. to create the software. Penhallurick said he had done most of the work at home, but the judge concluded that the location did not overrule the fact that the job was within the scope of the duties for...

