Royal Mail Settles Antitrust Suit With Medical Testing Co.

Law360, London (February 16, 2021, 6:15 PM GMT) -- A medical testing provider has settled its antitrust dispute with Royal Mail over how to ship and label anonymous home testing kits for sexually transmitted diseases. Master Paul Teverson dismissed Preventx Ltd.'s claim accusing Royal Mail Group Ltd. of blocking its use of a free delivery service as the two sides have settled, according to a consent order dated Friday. The terms of the confidential arrangement were not disclosed in the document. Representatives for Royal Mail and Preventx did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Master Teverson did not make an order for costs. Preventx Ltd., which provides...

