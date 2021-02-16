HK Firm Seeks Freeze Of Ex-Exec's Assets Before $92M Suit

Law360, London (February 16, 2021, 5:15 PM GMT) -- A Hong Kong company urged the highest court for overseas British territories on Tuesday to revive freezing orders against the assets of its former director in the British Virgin Islands, arguing the courts there have jurisdiction to handle the matter. Marking the start of a two-day hearing, Paul McGrath QC, counsel for Convoy Collateral Ltd., said the courts in the British Virgin Islands took "the wrong turn" when they overturned the orders against Cho Kwai Chee, also known as Cho Roy. Convoy Collateral sought the injunctions in advance of its $HK714 million ($92 million) damages claim against Cho in Hong Kong,...

