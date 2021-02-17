Proskauer Adds London Litigator To Int'l Arbitration Team

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- Proskauer Rose LLP announced that it has welcomed a new London-based partner to the law firm's litigation department and international arbitration group, where the former White & Case LLP corporate litigator will focus on commercial disputes in sectors including asset management, banking and technology. Steven Baker, a seasoned commercial disputes lawyer with a focus on English high court litigation and international commercial arbitration, said he arrived at Proskauer on Monday and brought with him a loyal base of clients in the investment banking, tech and communications arenas. Baker told Law360 on Wednesday that he didn't miss a beat getting started at...

