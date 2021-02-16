ArcelorMittal Ex-Workers Want Firing Suit Back In State Court

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- Four former employees of ArcelorMittal have asked a West Virginia federal judge to send their wrongful termination and sexual harassment suit back to state court, saying it's five years too late for the mining giant to use an ERISA argument to transfer the case to federal court. The ex-workers argued Monday that ArcelorMittal's Feb. 3 request to move the case to federal court by arguing that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act applies to the case should be struck down, because the company should have asked for the transfer in February 2016. "If the case was removable for any reason when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS