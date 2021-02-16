Serco Buys PE-Backed Defense Contractor For $295M

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- U.S. Department of Defense contractor Serco's North American unit said Tuesday it is planning to snatch up private equity-backed fellow contractor WBB for $295 million to expand its offering of professional, technology and management services. Serco Inc. said in a news release it is buying Whitney Bradley & Brown Inc. from alternative investment manager H.I.G. Capital LLC. WBB's roughly 1,000 employees will join Virginia-based Serco's more than 8,000 hires in the Americas and increases its artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and cyber consulting abilities, according to the press release. Serco Chairman and CEO Dave Dacquino said in the statement that...

