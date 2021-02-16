Akin Gump Taps San Francisco City Atty For Appellate Team

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 2:18 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP announced Tuesday that it has tapped an appellate attorney from the San Francisco City Attorney's Office to join its Supreme Court and appellate practice as a senior counsel. Akin Gump said Aileen McGrath, who will be based in San Francisco, will join its practice group focused on briefing and arguing cases in federal and state appellate courts across the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court. McGrath said that under Pratik A. Shah, head of Akin Gump's Supreme Court and appellate practice, the group has cemented itself as one of the country's top appellate practices and...

