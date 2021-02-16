Emirati Scrap Seller Can't Ax Hearing Over $45M Loan Debt

Law360, London (February 16, 2021, 4:42 PM GMT) -- A Dubai shipping broker will have to testify about a $45 million loan dispute via video link after a judge ruled on Tuesday that a recent landmark decision on the global reach of U.K. criminal authorities does not block him from giving evidence. Shipping broker Muhammad Tahir Lakhani lost his attempt to avoid a video hearing to be held next week connected to a loan dispute with the Oslo-based Nordic Trustee AS and two other private equity funds. The High Court has ruled that the hearing could go ahead via video link from the United Arab Emirates. Deputy Master Robert Kay...

