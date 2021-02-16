Home Health Aides Want Collective Cert. In Conn. Wage Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 1:30 PM EST) -- Home health aides urged a Connecticut federal court to conditionally certify their wage-and-hour collective action, saying their claims that a care services provider didn't pay for overtime premiums or sleep and meal times during 24-hour shifts are similar enough to justify going forward together. In a motion for conditional certification Monday, current and former CareOne Health Services LLC aides said they met the standard for showing they were similar enough to bring their claims together because they had similar jobs and responsibilities and were subject to the same company pay policies. These uniform plans or practices, "typically proven through testimony and...

