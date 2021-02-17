Fed. Circ. Flattens Target's Ironing Board Duty Appeal

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit tossed Target's appeal of amended duties on certain ironing boards, saying the U.S.' eighth-largest retailer had escalated its claim inappropriately after it failed to establish its right to intervene in the lower court. U.S.-based ironing board producer Home Products International Inc. and the government both argued that Target Corp. was statutorily barred from intervening on behalf of its supplier, Since Hardware (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., before the U.S. Court of International Trade in 2017, because the retailer was not a party in the U.S. Department of Commerce proceeding 10 years before. Despite those assertions and CIT's dismissal of its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS