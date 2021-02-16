EPA Abandons Obama-Era Clean Power Plan

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told states it has no intention of resurrecting Obama-era regulations for greenhouse gas emissions from power plants while it considers a new approach to the issue. After the D.C. Circuit last month struck down the Trump administration's efforts to rescind and replace the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, there was a question about whether that plan would spring back to life. But the EPA on Friday asked the court to stay its mandate in the case vacating the rescission of the CPP and separately told its regional administrators that states will not be expected to...

