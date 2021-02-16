Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Abandons Obama-Era Clean Power Plan

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told states it has no intention of resurrecting Obama-era regulations for greenhouse gas emissions from power plants while it considers a new approach to the issue.

After the D.C. Circuit last month struck down the Trump administration's efforts to rescind and replace the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, there was a question about whether that plan would spring back to life. But the EPA on Friday asked the court to stay its mandate in the case vacating the rescission of the CPP and separately told its regional administrators that states will not be expected to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!