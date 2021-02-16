2 Attorneys Advanced For Judgeships By NJ Senate

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- The judicial nominations of two New Jersey attorneys were advanced on Tuesday by the state Senate Judiciary Committee, bringing them one step closer to a seat on the bench. After a hearing, the committee advanced the nomination of Kerry E. Higgins of Freehold, a partner at McKenna DuPont Higgins & Stone, following her nomination by Gov. Phil Murphy as Monmouth County superior court judge. It also advanced workers' compensation judge nominee William Feingold of Carteret, a municipal judge in several Middlesex County towns. Higgins' and Judge Feingold's nominations could be confirmed by the full Senate as early as Thursday. Higgins, who...

