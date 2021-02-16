Cohen Milstein Reps Lawmaker Suing Trump For Capitol Riot

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- Attorneys at Cohen Milstein and the NAACP are representing a Democratic lawmaker who sued former President Donald Trump and others on Tuesday for allegedly causing the deadly Capitol riot in January and violating the Reconstruction-era Ku Klux Klan Act. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said he expects other lawmakers to join his case against Trump, the ex-president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and two far-right extremist groups, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. He said litigation in D.C. federal court was necessary after the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial Saturday....

