Knockoff Hemp Rolling Paper Suit Moved To Ga.

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday relocated a trademark infringement dispute between the U.S. distributor of RAW brand rolling papers and an eBay vendor to Georgia after finding that no alleged misconduct occurred in the Wolverine State. BBK Tobacco & Foods LLP, which does business as HBI International, filed suit in August against Georgia-based eBay seller Jillycut's Junk and its purported owners Mark and Dawn Giangiuli, accusing them of selling counterfeit RAW brand papers. Despite HBI bringing its action in the Eastern District of Michigan, the court found on Tuesday that the only alleged sales of counterfeit products HBI cited in...

