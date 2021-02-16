9th Circ. Told EPA Used 'Careless Math' To Deny Pesticide Ban

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency relied on careless math when it denied a more-than-decade-old petition to ban a dangerous pesticide used in pet collars, environmental groups said Tuesday. The Natural Resources Defense Council slammed the EPA's handling of its longstanding request in the Ninth Circuit, telling a three-judge panel there that the agency made mistakes last year when it reversed its own previous finding that the pesticide in question — tetrachlorvinphos or TCVP — posed a threat to children's health when used in flea collars for dogs and other pets. That's because the agency, in reversing its finding from 2016, had...

