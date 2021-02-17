Ghana Must Pay $134M For Canceled Energy Agreement

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- The Permanent Court of Arbitration has awarded $134 million to an independent power company over Ghana canceling their Emergency Purchase Agreement, ruling the country must pay the full value of the canceled contract plus $3 million in arbitration costs. Ghana Power Generation Co. Ltd. and the Republic of Ghana entered a four-year agreement in 2015 to help alleviate the country's electricity supply crisis, but the relationship soured when the country changed leadership in 2017 and ordered the company to stop its work in February 2018. Ghana claimed that it was "frustrated" with GPGC's work, but the independent power company fired back...

