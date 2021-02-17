Mayer Brown Taps Ex-Apple Atty For Privacy Practice

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has nabbed a senior privacy attorney from Apple Inc. to bolster its cybersecurity and data privacy team in Northern California, the firm announced Tuesday. Prior to joining Mayer Brown, Vivek Mohan oversaw privacy and security legal issues associated with Apple's products as well as its corporate infrastructure. "Mayer Brown has a great team and a really great client base," Mohan told Law360. "I really liked the opportunity to bring the experience and relationships I developed at Apple and apply them across multiple platforms, as well as further establish the firm's presence in Northern California." At Apple, Mohan led...

