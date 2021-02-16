Elliott Greenleaf Says Attys Filched Files While Jumping Ship

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 3:24 PM EST) -- Elliott Greenleaf PC has sued four attorneys and a paralegal who quit the law firm's Delaware office to join Armstrong Teasdale LLP at the end of 2020, saying in Pennsylvania state court that they poached files on their way out the door and tried to cover their tracks. Elliott Greenleaf's Feb. 5 complaint in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas says the attorneys had been plotting for some time to join Armstrong Teasdale, copying files to their personal hard drives and emails, removing files and furniture from Elliott Greenleaf's Wilmington office, shredding hundreds of pounds of other documents and billing...

