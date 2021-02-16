Cuomo Says Social Equity At Center Of Pot Legalization Plan

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday unveiled changes to his plan to legalize adult-use cannabis, which would allow for home delivery, reduce some criminal penalties for unlawful sales and clarify how funds meant to repair damage wrought by the drug war would be distributed. The announced changes come some 30 days after Cuomo first revealed his plan to tax and regulate the sale of cannabis as part of his executive budget for fiscal year 2022, marking the third time the Democratic governor has attempted adult-use legalization in the Empire State. Cuomo said in January he was optimistic reform could be...

