Ex-Shipman Atty Joins Hinckley's Real Estate Group In Conn.

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- Hinckley Allen has added a former Shipman & Goodwin LLP attorney, who has nearly 40 years of experience representing landowners and real estate developers in land use and environmental disputes, to its real estate practice in Hartford, Connecticut. Timothy Hollister joined the firm on Feb. 1 as partner after working at Shipman & Goodwin for more than 28 years. Hollister told Law360 on Tuesday that he left Shipman & Goodwin because the firm started representing more Connecticut cities and towns that his clients would go against in litigation, creating conflicts of interest for the firm. Hollister said he decided to join...

