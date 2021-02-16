Don't 'Radically Alter' Antitrust, Sen. Mike Lee Says

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- No longer atop the Senate's antitrust subcommittee, Utah's Mike Lee settled Tuesday into his new spot as the ranking Republican by calling for lawmakers to rein in the "corporatist nightmare" of online platforms' content moderation while avoiding calls to redirect competition law away from the prevailing consumer welfare standard. Lawmakers should not "radically alter our antitrust enforcement regime in a manner that would undermine both the economy and Congress' legislative prerogative," Lee said in a statement that called for some reforms but also urged Washington to leave intact the consumer welfare standard, which assesses all potentially anticompetitive conduct by how it affects customers,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS