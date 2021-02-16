FisherBroyles Continues Growth With 3 Hires In Pa., Chicago

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- FisherBroyles LLP has added two former Post & Schell PC labor and employment partners in Pennsylvania and a public finance partner in Chicago from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, the firm announced this week. FisherBroyles, a cloud-based law firm that was among the top 10 hiring firms in 2020, announced Monday that Sid Steinberg, previously the chair of Post & Schell's employment practice group, and fellow labor and employment attorney David Renner will be coming aboard in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, respectively. "Sid Steinberg and David Renner are gifted employment attorneys with experience in many industries and command a deep technical background...

